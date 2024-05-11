Mauritius working on Mir system introduction — Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Mauritius is working on introduction of cards of the Russian Mir payment system in the country, Russian Ambassador in Port Louis Konstantin Klimovsky told TASS in an interview.

"Authorities of Mauritius indeed have such plans but it is difficult for the time being to say with full confidence that it will be possible to pay by Mir cards as early as in 2024," the Ambassador said.

Mir cards are now accepted in nine countries but operations of the system are limited in six of them.