Ukrainian shelling leaves civilian injured in Donetsk

DONETSK, May 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has shelled the western part of the city of Donetsk, leaving a civilian injured, city administration head Alexey Kulemzin said.

"A man born in 1982 suffered injuries at a public transport stop after Ukrainian Nazis shelled the Petrovsky District of Donetsk this morning," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes, Kiev forces have carried out two attacks on the Petrovsky and Kirovsky districts of Donetsk since the beginning of the day, which involved artillery and a kamikaze drone.