Ceasefire in Gaza to occur after hostages release — Biden

WASHINGTON, May 12. /TASS/. The ceasefire will start in the Gaza Strip after the Hamas movement releases hostages held by it, US President Joe Biden said at the fundraising event for his reelection campaign in Washington State.

"There would be a cease fire tomorrow if Hamas would release the hostages," Biden said, cited by the White House press pool.

"I guess I shouldn’t get into all this about Israel," the President noted. "I don’t want to get going," Biden added, turning to US internal topics.

The temporary humanitarian ceasefire took place for a week in late November 2023. It was violated on December 1 and hostilities in Gaza continue until now.