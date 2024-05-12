{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia’s new Security Council secretary to assume senior posts in other bodies

Dmitry Peskov said that the new structure of the Russian executive branch places the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, previously under control of the Russian Defense Ministry, under direct subordination of the Russian presiden

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The new Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergey Shoigu, will represent the president in the Military-Industrial Commission and oversee the work of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has told reporters.

"In his capacity as the Security Council secretary, he (Shoigu - TASS) will at the same time be the president’s representative in the Military-Industrial Commission. He is deeply engaged in the subject and has perfect knowledge of production rates of defense industry products at specific enterprises, [and] he frequently visits these enterprises," the Kremlin spokesoman said.

He said that the new structure of the Russian executive branch places the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, previously under control of the Russian Defense Ministry, under direct subordination of the Russian president.

"Sergey Shoigu will take the lead and oversee its work," Peskov said.

"In fact, Shoigu will continue working in the domain that he knows very well from the inside, together with colleagues and partners from his previous place of work," the presidential press secretary added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Shoigu, who served as the Russian defense minister since 2012, to the post of the Russian Security Council secretary. The council’s previous secretary, Nikolay Patrushev, was relieved of his duties in connection with being appointed to a different post.

The Russian Military-Industrial Commission is a permanently functioning state body in charge of implementing state policies related to the defense industry, security and law enforcement. It is headed by the Russian president.

At present, the commission's first deputy chair is Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, while Denis Manturov is the agency's deputy chair.

Former Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu also were members of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission.

Tags
Dmitry PeskovSergey Shoigu
Putin’s decision to appoint Belousov as Russia’s defense chief explained by Kremlin
"On the battlefield today, the winner is the one who is more open to innovation <…>. Therefore, at this stage, the president has made a decision for a civilian to head the Defense Ministry," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Battlegroup North liberates four settlements in Kharkov Region in past day
Russian air defenses also downed a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet
Read more
White House claims Russian forces started offensive on Kharkov
" We’ve been coordinating closely with Ukraine to help them prepare", John Kirby said
Read more
Putin calls on Macron, Scholz to intervene in Kiev’s actions against civilians
"In particular, the Russian president cited numerous facts of gross breaches of international humanitarian law by Ukrainian forces
Read more
Kharkov regions aspiring to join Russia — interim administration
According to Head of the Kharkov Region’s interim civil administration Vitaly Ganchev, residents are already making numerous enquiries about receiving the Russian citizenship
Read more
Iraq, Kazakhstan to compensate for over-produced oil volumes by year-end
Iraq and Kazakhstan were to submit their detailed compensation plans to the OPEC Secretariat by April 30, 2024
Read more
Life on tusk tip. Chukchi bone-carving workshop upholds tradition for 90 years
People there work hard in long winter or short summer afternoons
Read more
Medvedev becomes Putin’s first deputy in Military-Industrial Commission
Russia’s president chairs the commission personally
Read more
Russia-Japan trade turnover falls by 45.3% in 2023
The key cause for the fall in trade turnover between the two countries was the Japanese side's restrictive measures implemented in light of the situation in Ukraine
Read more
French tired of supporting Ukraine — war correspondent
Christelle Nahan noted that people were tired of the fact that there was not enough money for the development of infrastructure, hospitals and schools, for pensions and benefits for children
Read more
Kiev troops presumably used ATACMS missiles to strike Lugansk — politician
"Missiles hit an oil storage facility within city limits," Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
Russian ombudswoman urges world to denounce terrorism in wake of Belgorod attack
Tatyana Moskalkova also said she had asked her counterpart in the Russian borderline region of Belgorod to give necessary assistance to those affected as she wished soonest recovery to people injured in the attack
Read more
Kiev describes situation in Volchansk as extremely challenging
According to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, "fierce fighting" is taking place in the Kharkov Region
Read more
Zelensky's presidential powers to expire May 21 — Ukrainian legislator
Alexander Dubinsky argues that the only situation where the president can continue to fulfill his duties after the expiration of his term is the period until the president-elected takes office
Read more
Department of Treasury removes Alfa-Bank’s Kazakh subsidiary from Russia’s sanctions list
The statement points to Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan under two names, but with one actual address and website
Read more
Court hearing on Gazprom Export lawsuit against Czech CEZ scheduled for May 24
It was reported in February 2023 that Czech energy company CEZ (70% of shares owned by the state) had initiated an arbitration worth $45 mln against Gazprom Export due to a gas shortfall in 2022
Read more
Hungary views China as pillar of multipolar world — Orban
Hungarian prime minister recalled that Hungary has always adhered to the ‘one China’ principle
Read more
New US arms shipment to Ukraine a reaction to Russia’s success at frontline — envoy
Anatoly Antonov also castigated the US administration for shrugging off responsibility for Ukrainian attacks at civilian facilities in Russia with the use of weapons being supplied from the United States
Read more
BRICS member states to consider creating common digital payment platform
The gradual integration of the new BRICS member states into the work of the financial tracks and strengthening of cooperation at the expert level was noted as being one of the crucial tasks for 2024
Read more
Injury toll in partial building collapse in Russia’s Belgorod Region rises to 20
No dead bodies had been found so far, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Read more
Woman killed, 29 more wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod
The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled Russia’s borderline city of Belgorod, as a result, 49 apartments in 22 apartment buildings, four commercial facilities have been damaged, as well as glazing in two hospitals
Read more
Developer shows first image of Russia's new Sarmat ballistic missile
The RS-28 Sarmat is the newest heavy liquid-propelled intercontinental ballistic missile currently being co-developed to replace the world’s largest and most formidable ballistic missile, the Voyevoda
Read more
Ukrainians actively using British weapons to strike Russian regions, diplomat says
"According to the English themselves, since 2022, London has already donated around 7.1 bln pounds for Ukraine’s defense purposes," Sergey Belyaev said
Read more
Death toll in partial building collapse in Belgorod climbs to 11
Earlier reports said 10 people were missing and being searched for as a section of the building collapsed following a Ukrainian attack
Read more
US veteran calls Washington’s decision to drop Elbe Day celebrations with Russia ‘dumb’
That was the last good link that we had, Frank Cohn said
Read more
Kiev troops shell Kherson Region’s Skadovsk, casualties reported — governor
The Vladimir Saldo added that power and water supplies were disrupted in some parts of the city
Read more
Putin hears reports on `barbaric’ attack at Belgorod, gives all instructions — Kremlin
"All necessary instructions have been given," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said as he condemned the latest missile attack on Belgorod as barbaric
Read more
At least 11 Belgorod residents killed in Ukrainian shelling attacks in past day
According to Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, 25 people have been injured in the city over the past 24 hours, of whom three have been taken to hospital
Read more
Three people dead in bus crash in St. Petersburg, nine rescued, four — in clinical death
The Ministry of Emergency Situations added that diving rescue work has been finished at the accident site
Read more
Some countries reevaluating reliance on dollar over national security concerns — IMF
Meanwhile, "despite increased geopolitical risks, the latest data show that the US dollar remains dominant," Gita Gopinath noted
Read more
Multiple deaths, at least 20 wounded in Ukraine’s shelling of Belgorod
At least eight people were reported to have been killed and 20 - wounded, including two children
Read more
Putin relieves Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev of duty
The announcement about Nikolay Patrushev’s new post will be made shortly, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Ukrainian shelling leaves civilian injured in Donetsk
Kiev forces have carried out two attacks on the Petrovsky and Kirovsky districts of Donetsk since the beginning of the day
Read more
Air defense system destroyed two Tochka-U missiles over Belgorod Region
The Russian Air Defense assets also destroyed five drones over Bryansk and Lipetsk Regions, and intercepted a drone over the Begorod Region, the Ministry of Defense said
Read more
Top British diplomat concerned about potential Russian advance in Kharkov Region
The West expects the Ukrainian army to be able to stand its ground this year
Read more
Egypt decides to join South Africa’s UN court case against Israel
Egypt called on the Jewish state to "implement the ICJ’s provisional measures ordering Israel to ensure the entry of enough humanitarian aid to meet the needs of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip"
Read more
Drone shot down near Crimea’s Simferopol, no casualties
Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov called upon residents to stay calm and rely on official sources of information
Read more
Trump sees Biden willing to stop all aid to Israel soon
Earlier, former US President said that the Democratic Party actually hates Israel
Read more
Relations with Russia are really important for Israel — Ambassador to Moscow
Dialogue between Israel and Russia is important, including on those topics where the parties "absolutely disagree," Simona Halperin said
Read more
Gazprom delivering 42.1 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The volume also stood at 42.4 mln cubic meters on May 11
Read more
Those complicit in terrorist attacks on Russian territory to be inevitably punished — MFA
On May 11, the day of the anniversary of the DPR, Ukrainian neo-Nazis fired US-made HIMARS missiles at the city of Donetsk, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reminded
Read more
State of emergency triggered in two districts of Omsk Region due to flood
The emergency situation was earlier announced in the Ust-Ishimsky District
Read more
Residential building partially collapses in Russia’s Komi Region
The press service told TASS that 14 people had been evacuated which is everyone who was present in the building at the time of the collapse
Read more
Europeans go for broke seeing risk of collapse for Kiev in special op situation — Kremlin
According to Peskov, currently, "the moment is crucial."
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet crashes in Far East
The pilot ejected and was not injured in the accident
Read more
Fans banned from bringing Russian flags to IIHF World Championship matches
The tournament is taking place in the Czech Republic on May 10-26
Read more
Russia’s defense minister to use droptop Aurus car during VE Day parade in Moscow
The cars are now undergoing final trials during the parade rehearsals
Read more
Ukrainian army loses up to 160 troops in Battlegroup East responsibility zone
The military agency added that Ukrainian losses included two armored fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, a Grad multiple launch rocket system combat vehicle, a self-propelled artillery system and three howitzers
Read more
Russia’s new Security Council secretary to assume senior posts in other bodies
Dmitry Peskov said that the new structure of the Russian executive branch places the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, previously under control of the Russian Defense Ministry, under direct subordination of the Russian presiden
Read more
Entrepreneurs flock back to Russia amid improved business climate — Kremlin
Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing data from the Finion company, that up to 45% of citizens who left the Russian Federation since the beginning of the special military operation have returned to the country
Read more
Indonesian ambassador says Su-35 fighter jets contract remains in force
Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares said that around 30% of weapons in service with his country’s armed forces are Russian-made
Read more
Russia offers China various 'green' projects, including carbon units trading
According to Alexander Novak, Russia increased coal supplies to China to more than 64 mln tons in 2022 and supplies are also rising this year
Read more
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Read more
Several explosions heard in Belgorod after civil defense sirens start to wail again
Rescuers clearing the rubble of a partially collapsed ten-storey building in the city had to once again pause the rescue and recovery effort and take cover in a nearby shelter
Read more
Russian forces hit Ukrainian points of deployment and equipment at railway stations
Тhe Russian Ministry of Defense noted that "air defense systems, arsenals, fuel depots, workshops for the production and repair of unmanned boats and UAVs, temporary deployment points for foreign mercenaries
Read more
Russian stocks close mixed on Thursday
BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 3,455-3,475 points on May 3, while the dollar exchange rate - at 92-92.5 rubles
Read more
Russia to restore peace in Donbass regardless of Zelensky’s attempts — MFA
Russia will bring back the long-awaited peace and will solve the most complex tasks, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
General staff chiefs of CIS armies discuss ways of counteracting drones — Russian general
The meeting participants also discussed developing joint (unified) military systems
Read more
Russia remaining second largest supplier of LNG to Spain
In the first four months of 2024, Madrid purchased 26,854 GWh of gas from Russia, according to data provided by Spanish energy company Enagas
Read more
Putin proposes Belousov as Shoigu's replacement: what is known about cabinet reshuffle
Other heads of security ministries and services, as well as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, will retain their posts in the government
Read more
Swiss singer wins Eurovision 2024 contest
Nemo Mettler won with The Code song
Read more
Fire breaks out in Volgograd Refinery due to drone crash
No casualties, the regional administration said
Read more
Government spent 4tn rubles on crisis support of Russia’s economy, first deputy PM says
Russia’s government took from banks in the form of loans, Andrei Belousov said
Read more
Putin’s decision to appoint Belousov as Russia’s defense chief explained by Kremlin
"On the battlefield today, the winner is the one who is more open to innovation <…>. Therefore, at this stage, the president has made a decision for a civilian to head the Defense Ministry," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Putin requests focusing on curbing of inflation in Russia, says its decline outlined
Amid the Central Bank’s key rate hike lending has slowed down slightly in Russia, the president noted
Read more
West may benefit from Zelensky’s elimination to put blame on Russia — DPR head
Read more
Russian military fights Nazi followers in special military operation — Shoigu
He stressed that during the war, the qualities of a multinational people were revealed — its strength and fortitude, incredible mutual support, and a commitment to fight for the ideas of justice and humanism
Read more
Ukrainian shelling causes section of high-rise building to collapse in Belgorod
The Russian Investigative Committee has launched an investigation into the Ukrainian attack
Read more
France’s Bonduelle to continue operations in Russia, observe sanctions, says company head
It was stressed that Bonduelle’s mission is to "feed people, not to wage a war against Russians, Kazakhs or Central Asia"
Read more
Gerasimov to continue his duties as chief of Russian General Staff — Kremlin spokesman
"The military component has always been a prerogative of the Chief of General Staff, and he will continue his duties. In this sense, no changes are expected at this point," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Lawmakers support all candidates to Russia’s new government — first deputy speaker
In Zhukov’s words, the candidates "demonstrated their competence, as well as clear understanding of their duties in the government"
Read more
Russia urges OSCE to condemn Ukraine's criminal attack on Belgorod — mission
Russia’s mission to the OSCE said that "there should be no double standards or political filters at the OSCE when it comes to obviously brutal violations of international humanitarian law by the Kiev regime"
Read more
Expert: Middle East conflict makes NSR global priority logistics route
The Middle East conflict affects directly the global logistics flows, Alexey Fadeev noted
Read more
Russian commandos redeploy to Uzbekistan for drills on Afghan border
In the course of joint practical measures, the troops will accomplish the combat training tasks of ensuring the state’s territorial integrity
Read more
Three people wounded by rocket firing against Israel’s Ashkelon — newspaper
The rocket fired from the Gaza Strip fell together with the intercepting missile on a residential house, resulting in heavy damage, The Jerusalem Post said
Read more
Russia’s 6th-generation fighter jet to get lasers capable of burning missile homing heads
In addition to electromagnetic guns, the Russian sixth-generation fighter jet will also get guided electronic munitions
Read more
Mauritius working on Mir system introduction — Russian Ambassador
Mir cards are now accepted in nine countries but operations of the system are limited in six of them
Read more
US, allies destroy four drones over Red Sea — CENTCOM
Three drones were also destroyed on May 11, the Command informed
Read more
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Read more
Seventeen people hospitalized after Belgorod shelling — governor
Two women are in an extremely grave condition; doctors are endeavoring to rescue their lives," Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote
Read more
West attempted to disrupt Aeroflot flights to Mauritius — Russian Ambassador
The Western countries "stoop to nothing" in order to prevent other countries from developing relations with Russia, Konstantin Klimovsky said
Read more
Formidable Sarmat: Satan’s successor that can pierce any defense
TASS’ military analyst fills us in on one of the greatest secrets of Russia’s defense industry
Read more
Section of high-rise residential building collapses in Belgorod
Five people suffered injuries
Read more
Ceasefire in Gaza to occur after hostages release — Biden
"There would be a cease fire tomorrow if Hamas would release the hostages," US President said
Read more
Explosives seized in northwest Russia could have blown up 5-story apartment block — police
The explosives were attached to the reverse side of the icon frames
Read more
Kharkov Region’s authorities continue evacuation of civilians
A total of 1,377 local residents have been evacuated from the Chuguyevsky District, 2,097 form the Kharkovsky District, and another 29 from the Bogodukhovsky Sky District
Read more
Tucker Carlson reports on death of American reporter in Ukrainian custody
Gonzalo Lira was in prison because of criticism of the governments of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, the TV presenter said
Read more
US seeking to throw Balts, Poles, Germans, French ‘into fire of war’ — Medvedchuk
"They are clearing the way for this, since the Ukrainians are running out while the scheme of turning their deaths into America’s profits is waiting for new victims," leader of the Other Ukraine movement said
Read more
Russia’s ice cream production rises by 12% to 110 mln kg in Q1
In comparison with the previous quarter, when 66 mln kilograms were produced, the production of ice cream for January-March 2024 increased by 66%
Read more
Press review: Vladimir Putin sworn in for fifth term and EU, Ukraine talk arms deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 8th
Read more
FACTBOX: Key facts and figures about Russia’s Victory Day
Festive processions, gatherings, assemblies and reception ceremonies are held across Russia on May 9 to honor veterans of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
Read more
Russian National Guard uncovers nationalists’ weapons in Kharkov, Zaporozhye Regions
It was noted that during clashes in one of the communities in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian National Guard senior lieutenant N. Perkov eliminated two nationalists from the adversary’s sabotage and reconnaissance group
Read more
China ready to make car models meeting Russian market’s demand — envoy
Beijing expects Chinese car producers to uphold the image of their brands, Zhang Hanhui added
Read more
Russia’s Dnepr group repels counterattack by 118th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Over the week, units of the Dnepr group of troops defeated the manpower and equipment of three brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Read more
Nine Russian canoeists cleared for 2024 Olympics qualifiers in Hungary’s Szeged
The International Olympic Committee Executive Board convened for a meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 19-20 and following the opening day it decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in the Parade of Athletes and also exclude them from the 2024 Olympics overall medal standings
Read more
Putin approves structure of new government
According to his decree, the distribution of authority between deputy prime ministers has changed
Read more
Macron denies death of French troops in Ukraine out of fear of protests — SVR head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French Army is "visibly concerned" over the growing number of French citizens killed in Ukraine
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TASS outlines domestic electronic warfare systems
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy two Ukrainian drones over Belgorod Region
Russian Defense Ministry said that Another attempt by the Kiev regime to use fixed-wing drones to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in Russia was foiled at about 1:30 p.m. Moscow time
Read more
Mercenaries’ flow to Ukraine declining — Business Insider
A half of coming mercenaries now is from Latin America, Carl Larson, a US veteran that participated in hostilities in Ukraine in summer 2022
Read more
Putin nominates Boris Kovalchuk as head of Accounts Chamber
The nomination is yet to be approved by the Federation Council
Read more