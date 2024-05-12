Russia’s new Security Council secretary to assume senior posts in other bodies

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The new Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergey Shoigu, will represent the president in the Military-Industrial Commission and oversee the work of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has told reporters.

"In his capacity as the Security Council secretary, he (Shoigu - TASS) will at the same time be the president’s representative in the Military-Industrial Commission. He is deeply engaged in the subject and has perfect knowledge of production rates of defense industry products at specific enterprises, [and] he frequently visits these enterprises," the Kremlin spokesoman said.

He said that the new structure of the Russian executive branch places the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, previously under control of the Russian Defense Ministry, under direct subordination of the Russian president.

"Sergey Shoigu will take the lead and oversee its work," Peskov said.

"In fact, Shoigu will continue working in the domain that he knows very well from the inside, together with colleagues and partners from his previous place of work," the presidential press secretary added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Shoigu, who served as the Russian defense minister since 2012, to the post of the Russian Security Council secretary. The council’s previous secretary, Nikolay Patrushev, was relieved of his duties in connection with being appointed to a different post.

The Russian Military-Industrial Commission is a permanently functioning state body in charge of implementing state policies related to the defense industry, security and law enforcement. It is headed by the Russian president.

At present, the commission's first deputy chair is Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, while Denis Manturov is the agency's deputy chair.

Former Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu also were members of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission.