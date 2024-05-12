Kiev describes situation in Volchansk as extremely challenging

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky described the situation near Volchansk in the Kharkov Region from where Ukraine has been actively evacuating civilians as extremely challenging.

"The situation in the outskirts of Volchansk is extremely challenging," Zelensky said in a video address released on his Telegram channel.

According to him, "fierce fighting" is taking place in the Kharkov Region.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky, too, said Ukrainian forces were faced with a difficult situation in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian authorities have been evacuating people from the northeastern region, including Volchansk, for more than two days already. So far, more than 4,500 residents have been evacuated from local settlements, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.