Russia to restore peace in Donbass regardless of Zelensky’s attempts — MFA

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia will bring back the long-awaited peace to Donbass notwithstanding Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s futile attempts, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the Kiev regime’s shelling of Donbass cities and towns.

"We are convinced that no matter how the Zelensky regime tries in impotent rage to obstruct our course of restoring historical justice, he will fail," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said. "Together we will bring back the long-awaited peace and will solve the most complex tasks. Victory will be ours!".

Kiev with US support plans terrorist attacks in Donbass on anniversary of referendum

Kiev, supported by Washington, has prepared a string of "barbaric terrorist attacks" against the civilians of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) on the anniversary of the referendum on Donbass’ self-determination, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the Kiev regime’s attempts to mar the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Republic Day in the DPR and LPR.

"May 11 marks the 10th anniversary of the historic referendum on the future of the two republics, which was held in the DPR and LPR," the diplomat said. "Therefore, the Bandera terrorists, supported by the United States and its-led Western phalanx, have cynically timed a string of barbaric terrorist attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the republics of the Russian Donbass to coincide with the anniversary.".

All complicit in terrorist attacks on Russian territory to be inevitably punished

All those complicit and responsible for the terrorist attacks on Russian territory will be inevitably held accountable, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the shelling of Donbass cities and towns by the Kiev regime.

"On May 11, the day of the anniversary of the DPR (the Donetsk People’s Republic - TASS), Ukrainian neo-Nazis fired US-made HIMARS missiles at the city of Donetsk. As a result of a direct impact on the Paradise restaurant in the Kirovsky neighborhood, three people were killed and eight more wounded, including a 12-year-old girl," Zakharova said in a statement.

"Other districts of the city were also hit. Explosions occurred near the newly opened regional perinatal center and at a cafe outside which the participants in a rally dedicated to Republic Day were gathering. Luckily, none of the people there were injured," she said.

"Russia’s Investigative Committee has promptly begun an investigation into this crime. All those complicit and accountable for this and other terrorist attacks on the territory of our country will be inevitably punished," the diplomat stressed.