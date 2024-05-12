Seventeen people hospitalized after Belgorod shelling — governor

BELGOROD, May 12. /TASS/. Seventeen people, including a child, are in a hospital after massive shelling of Belgorod by the Ukrainian army, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"We have 29 people injured after the large-scale shelling in the evening. Twelve people are already at home after receiving the outpatient care. Seventeen people are in the hospital, including a child. Two women are in an extremely grave condition; doctors are endeavoring to rescue their lives," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Also, Gladkov said that more than 300 apartments in 85 apartment houses and fourteen commercial buildings were damaged as a result of massive shelling of Belgorod by the Ukrainian army on May 11.

"We have the damage inflicted to over 300 apartments in 85 apartment houses, 4 private residential houses, and 14 buildings of commercial companies. Several social facilities were affected, including healthcare ones. The Lilac sports facility is the most heavily damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.