Russian prime minister says Islam is integral part of national historical heritage

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has described Islam as an integral part of Russia's historical heritage.

"Russia is a multi-ethnic and multi-confessional state, where the faiths of all peoples are treated with unfailing respect. Islam is one of the traditional religions of our country and an integral part of the historical heritage," he said in a message to the participants in and organizers and guests of the 8th Congress of the Spiritual Board Russia’s Muslims and the 20th International Muslim Forum.

Mishustin called "invaluable" the contribution made by the Spiritual Board Russia’s Muslims to improving the inter-religious dialogue, as well as to constructive cooperation between religious confessions and the authorities.

"Thanks to the activities of the Muftiate, mutual understanding among peoples, civil peace and inter-ethnic harmony in society are being strengthened and Russia's relations with the Islamic world are developing successfully," he stated.

Mishustin said he was certain that the forum would serve as an opportunity for expanding the exchange of experience and best practices between Muslims from different countries and discuss topical issues of the role of spiritual leaders in the modern world.