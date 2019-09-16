Chinese actor Jackie Chan says he loves Russia, thanks his fans

BEIJING, September 16. /TASS/. Legendary Chinese martial artist and actor Jackie Chan has sent love to his fans from Russia and Russian-speaking countries, wishing in an interview with China Central Television that the friendship between China and Russia would last forever.

"I would like to say ‘hello’ to my friends and fans from Russian-speaking countries and regions. Recently I was expected to come to Russia and meet with you. However, due to some reasons, unfortunately, I was unable to come," the actor told CCTV. "I apologize," Chan said in Russian.

According to the actor, Russian fans often profess their love for him through social networks and he thanked them for their years-long support. "I love you," Chan said.

"This year marks the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between China and Russia. My congratulations! Friendship between China and Russia will last forever," he said.

Jackie Chan was unable to come to Russia for the premiere of the Russian-Chinese movie titled The Mystery of the Dragon Seal. Russian, Chinese, European and US filmmakers are behind the movie. The film follows the exploits of English traveler Jonathan Green, who gets an order from Russian tsar Peter the Great to draw the maps of Russia’s Far East and subsequently comes to China.

Chan already visited Russia in 2012 as part of his world tour in support of his film CZ12, also known as Chinese Zodiak, as well as in 2016 when he attended the opening ceremony of the Chinese film festival. He starred in more than 100 movies and is one of the most famous Asian actors in the world.