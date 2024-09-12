Russian foreign trade surplus down to $8.4 bln in August — Central Bank

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian foreign trade surplus lost $3.3 bln in August 2024 and amounted to $8.4 bln, compared to $11.7 bln a year earlier, the Bank of Russia said in its provisional estimate.

The foreign trade surplus of Russia surged by $11.7 bln as of the end of January-August 2024 against the like period of the last year and totaled $86.4 bln.

"Surplus of foreign trade balance [for January - August 2024] increased mainly due to a decrease in imports. The estimate for July was raised in terms of both exports and imports of goods based on the received reporting data from the Federal Customs Service of Russia," the regulator said in a statement.

In January-August, the current account surplus was $40.5 bln against $29 bln a year earlier.