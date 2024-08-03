Harris dismisses Trump’s proposal to hold September 4 debate on Fox News

WASHINGTON, August 3. /TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has turned down the proposal of former US President Donald Trump (Republican) to hold a debate on Fox News, her campaign said in a statement.

"Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out," the statement said. "He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on [10 September]. The vice-president will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime-time national audience. We’re happy to discuss further debates after the one both campaigns have already agreed to."

"Mr. Anytime (Trump - TASS), anywhere, anyplace should have no problem with that unless he’s too scared to show up on the 10th," the statement reads.

Earlier, Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful, said he had agreed with Fox News, to hold a televised debate with Harris on September 4. The former president explained that his second debate against Joe Biden on ABC, which was previously scheduled for September 10, became irrelevant after the incumbent president dropped out of the race. In addition, Trump wants his debate against Harris to have a full audience in attendance. The Biden campaign was against this and therefore the June debate was attended only by moderators.

Fox News has already suggested hosting a debate on September 17 and even sent invitations to the Trump and Harris campaigns. Trump said that he would like to do a few debates against Harris, not just one. Moreover, the Republican believes that it is impossible to do a debate on ABC since the television company is biased.