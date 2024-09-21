IAEA inspectors briefed on consequences of Ukraine’s attack on Zarya substation — ZNPP

MELITOPOL, September 21. /TASS/. Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) present at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have been briefed on the consequences of the Ukrainian attack on the Zarya substation, the ZNPP said on its Telegram channel.

"IAEA inspectors present at the Zaporozhye NPP were briefed on the consequences of yesterday's attack by Ukraine on the substation Zarya, involved in supplying power to the NPP’s infrastructure facilities. The attack on it poses a potential threat to the NPP’s safety," the news release reads.

Earlier, the Zaporozhye NPP reported that the nearby city of Energodar had come under a repeated drone attack. A transformer at the Zarya substation, located close to the station's perimeter was damaged.