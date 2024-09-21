Israeli air force attacks 290 Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon in 24 hours

TEL AVIV, September 22. /TASS/. The Israeli air force has completed a new wave of massive strikes on the infrastructure of the Shiite Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, the army press service reported.

According to its statement, a total of about 290 targets were attacked in 24 hours, including thousands of missile launcher containers.

In total, the army reported two waves of airstrikes in Lebanon during the day. During the first one, 180 targets were hit, while during the second, 110 targets were attacked. The strikes were carried out "in multiple areas of southern Lebanon," the statement noted.

"The IDF will continue to operate to weaken and eliminate the capabilities and terrorist infrastructure of Hezbollah," the press service said.