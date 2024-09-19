MFA calls UN resolution on Palestine important step to recognize Israel's illegal actions

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly's adoption of a resolution on Palestine on September 18 is an important step in recognizing the illegal nature of Israel's actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We proceed from the fact that the adoption of the current UN General Assembly resolution has become an important step for the international community to recognize the illegal nature of Israel's actions," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian diplomats pointed out that it would also help develop concrete measures to uphold international law, end the longest occupation in modern history and implement a two-state solution.

"UN member states and international organizations are called upon not to recognize the 'facts on the ground' created by Israel's unilateral actions. In addition, there is an important court ruling that the Israeli policy is a de facto annexation of a significant part of the Palestinian territory and a direct violation of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination," the ministry emphasized.

The Russian side also pointed out that the vote on the UN General Assembly resolution took place against the backdrop of an unprecedented escalation of violence and bloodshed in the Middle East conflict zone, the Russian Foreign Ministry added. "This is the fourth decision of the General Assembly aimed at protecting the Palestinian people, its fundamental right to self-determination and legitimate aspirations for the establishment of a sovereign and independent state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," the ministry underscored.

"In this regard, we are once again forced to note with regret the absence of such important decisions on the part of the UN Security Council, blocked by the United States. As is known, Washington has exercised its veto right five times recently - often alone - on draft Security Council resolutions on the ceasefire and Palestine's admission to the UN," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.