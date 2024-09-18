MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian forces have delivered strikes on energy facilities ensuring the operations of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, airfield infrastructure and a drone workshop over the past 24 hours within the framework of the special military operation, the Defense Ministry said.

"Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces delivered strikes on the energy facilities that ensure the operation of the Ukrainian military and industrial complex, airfield infrastructure, a drone workshop, as well as enemy troops and military hardware in 138 districts," the ministry said in a statement.

It also said that Russia's air defenses shot down 13 shells of Ukraine’s HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 66 unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours.

TASS has compiled the main information about the course of the special military operation during the day.

Battlegroup Center

Russia’s battlegroup Center has continued to advance into enemy defenses and wiped out more than 500 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

"The battlegroup Center has continued to advance into enemy defenses and defeated the Ukrainian 53rd, 59th, 96th, 118th, 151th mechanized brigades, the 78th airborne assault brigade and the 119th territorial defense brigade near Cherbinovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Petrovka, Mirolyubovka, Rozovka, Kurduymovka, Kurakhovo, Selidovo and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Russian servicemen repelled ten counterattacks by the Ukrainian 425th assault battalion, the 32nd, 100th mechanized battalions, the 25th airborne assault brigade, the 5th special purpose brigade, National Police’s Lyut assault brigade, as well as the 3rd and 12th National Guard brigades," the statement said.

The ministry added that the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 500 servicemen, a German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, two Kozak armored combat vehicles, two pick-up cars, two 122 mm D-30 howitzers and a 100 mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

Battlegroup North

The battlegroup North struck three Ukrainian units near Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, inflicting over 170 enemy casualties, the military reported.

The enemy losses also included a US-made AN/TPQ-50 radar, the ministry added.

Battlegroup West

Units of Russia’s battlegroup West repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks over the past 24 hours, with the enemy’s losses estimated at 610 men, the military pointed out.

"Units of the battlegroup West improved tactical positions, inflicted losses in manpower and materiel on Ukraine’s 14th, 30th, 44th, 53rd mechanized brigades and the 1st brigade of the national guard in the areas of Petropavlovka and Glushkovka of the Kharkov Region, Zhovtnevoye of the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as Serebryansky forestry. Four counterattacks by assault groups of Ukraine’s 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades were repulsed," the statement said.

The ministry specified that the enemy's losses amounted to 610 men. The enemy lost a Kozak armored fighting vehicle, US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, nine vehicles, US-made M198 155 mm howitzer, three 122 mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, British-made L-119 105 mm gun, four Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and four field ammunition depots.

Battlegroup East

Russia’s battlegroup East has taken more favorable positions and eliminated more than 100 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The battlegroup East has taken more favorable lines and positions and defeated the Ukrainian 72nd mechanized, 58th motor brigades and 118th territorial defense brigades near Ugledar, Dobrovolye, Shakhterskoye and Zolotaya Niva in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement said.

The military added that Russian servicemen repelled one enemy counterattack and eliminated over 100 Ukrainian servicemen, as well as destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle and five cars.

Battlegroup South

Units from Russia’s battlegroup South have repelled two Ukrainian attacks and moved to more advantageous positions in the past day, the Defense Ministry said.

As a result, the enemy sustained roughly 640 casualties and lost eight vehicles, a US-made M777 155mm howitzer, a British-provided FH-70 155mm howitzer, a US-made M119 105mm gun and an electronic warfare system, the military specified.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr has wiped out up to 40 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours, delivering a firepower strike on military formations from five brigades, the ministry said.

"Units from Battlegroup Dnepr have delivered strikes on personnel and hardware from the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault and 35th marine brigades, as well as the 108th, 123rd and 124th territorial defense brigades in the vicinity of Belogorye and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region and Tokarevka, Kamyshany and Lvovo in the Kherson Region," the statement said.

The enemy lost up to 40 troops and three motor vehicles. Additionally, a munitions depot was eliminated, the ministry added.

Special military operation progress

A total of 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 31,724 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,163 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,454 multiple rocket launchers, 14,753 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 26,175 special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry emphasized.