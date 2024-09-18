US mistaken if it thinks nuclear conflict would affect Russia, Europe only — diplomat

WASHINGTON, September 18. /TASS/. The US military makes a mistake thinking that a nuclear conflict would affect Russia and Europe only, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said, taking reporters’ questions.

"They are often rebuke for using nuclear rhetoric as they discuss the wisdom of the US leadership and our `aggressive’ behavior. In this context, I cannot help but mention the Pentagon’s initiative, released in the public domain, to study the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons for agrarians in Eastern Europe, including Russia," the diplomat said. "The work involves modelling the situation of a global nuclear war that will cause destruction, as the Americans believe, to agricultural farms only," he maintained.

According to Antonov, similar situations were modelled in the Cold War era, too. "It is noteworthy that even the US military admits the possibility of a nuclear conflict," he continued. "Meanwhile, they make a mistake thinking that such a disaster would affect Europe and Russia only. It is extremely short-sighted [to imagine that]. America will not be able to hide across the ocean as a global nuclear disaster would affect everybody," he warned.

The Russian envoy reiterated that there must never be a nuclear war and that there can be no winners in any nuclear conflict.