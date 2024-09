BUENOS AIRES, September 22. /TASS/. An earthquake with a magnitude of 6 has been registered in the province of San Luis in Argentina, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

According to its data, the epicenter was located 158 km northwest of the city of San Luis, where about 183,000 people live. The source was located at a depth of 129 km.

No information on casualties or damage was received.