Russian Baltic Fleet's patrol ship ends visit to Dar es Salaam

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet's patrol ship Neustrashimy has ended a business visit to the port of Dar es Salaam, the fleet's press service has said.

"The Baltic Fleet's patrol ship Neustrastrashimy has completed a scheduled business visit to the port of Dar es Salaam of the United Republic of Tanzania. This visit was an important stage within the framework of maintaining maritime security and strengthening international cooperation," the news release reads.

The ship's crew replenished water, fuel and food supplies and conducted technical examination of the ship. There were protocol meetings of the ship's command with the Dar es Salaam authorities and officers of the Tanzanian Navy.

The Neustrayshimy continues to perform its tasks in the Indian Ocean.