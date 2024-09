TEL AVIV, September 22. /TASS/. The Israeli military recorded the launch of about 10 shells in the direction of the northern regions of Israel from Lebanon, the army press service reported.

According to its information, the shells were launched in the direction of the Jezreel Valley in the Lower Galilee.

"Most of the shells were intercepted, the fall of one shell was recorded in this area. An investigation is underway into the incident," the statement said.