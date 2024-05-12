Putin’s decision to appoint Belousov as Russia’s defense chief explained by Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to promote a civilian official to the position of the country’s defense chief by the need to embrace innovation.

"On the battlefield today, the winner is the one who is more open to innovation <…>. Therefore, at this stage, the president has made a decision for a civilian to head the Defense Ministry," Peskov said.

The Russian presidential spokesman praised Belousov as a person who, among other roles, had quite successfully headed the Russian Economic Development Ministry previously. According to Peskov, the Defense Ministry should be "totally open" to innovation, the introduction of advanced ideas, and the establishing of conditions for economic competitiveness. "This is way the president chose the candidacy of Andrey Belousov," Peskov concluded.