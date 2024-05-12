BERLIN, May 12. /TASS/. German citizens believe Russia is unlikely to attack NATO in the foreseeable future, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by the DPA news agency.

As many as 48% of those surveyed said they thought Russia was unlikely or rather unlikely to attack NATO before 2030. However, 36% of respondents were of the opposite opinion, while another 15% found it difficult to answer. A total of 61% of the poll’s participants don’t believe Germany could come under attack, while 23% think otherwise.

Only two percent of respondents are confident that the German army is well prepared to defend the country, while 39% believe the armed forces are in poor condition.

The poll involving 2,146 people aged over 18 was conducted on May 3-8.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Ptuin said in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson that Western leaders were deliberately spreading false information about threats coming from Russia in order to get more money from US and European taxpayers.