Several explosions heard in Belgorod after civil defense sirens start to wail again

BELGOROD, May 12. /TASS/. Several explosions were heard in the southwestern Russian city Belgorod not far from the border with Ukraine after civil defense sirens again sounded in the city on Sunday evening, a TASS correspondent reported.

A yet another missile warning for Belgorod and its outskirts was issued at 7:57 p.m. Moscow time (4:57 p.m. GMT).

Rescuers clearing the rubble of a partially collapsed ten-storey building in the city had to once again pause the rescue and recovery effort and take cover in a nearby shelter.