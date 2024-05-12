Ukrainian shelling causes section of high-rise building to collapse in Belgorod

BELGOROD, May 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has carried out a massive shelling attack on Belgorod, causing a section of a ten-storey residential building to collapse, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The city of Belgorod and the Belgorodsky District have come under massive shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces. A projectile hit an apartment building on Kharkovskaya Hill, causing an entire section to collapse," he wrote on Telegram.

There is a risk of further collapse, emergency officials say.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched an investigation into the Ukrainian attack.