Russian military fights Nazi followers in special military operation — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 9. TASS/. Russian military honorably carries on the historic traditions of Great Patriotic War warriors by battling Nazis during a special military operation, according to Russia's acting Minister of Defense, Army General Sergey Shoigu.

"Today, Russian military forces honorably carry on the proud traditions of Great Patriotic War warriors. They honorably carry out their military duties and successfully complete vital responsibilities to preserve the country’s national interests. During a special military operation, they heroically combat the followers of Nazism, ensuring the security of our country." Shoigu said.

"Many years have passed, but the memory of the unparalleled heroism of front-line soldiers and partisans, the dedication and perseverance of home front workers, and prisoners of fascist camps does not fade," Shoigu said.

He stressed that during the war, the qualities of a multinational people were revealed — its strength and fortitude, incredible mutual support, and a commitment to fight for the ideas of justice and humanism. "We bow our heads with gratitude to everyone who defended the freedom and independence of our Motherland," Shoigu said.

