Twelve Vampire missiles destroyed over Russia’s Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have wiped out 12 missiles, fired from the Vampire multiple rocket launcher (MLRS), over the borderline Belgorod Region, the Defense Ministry said.

"On May 11 at about 7:20 p.m. Moscow time (4:20 p.m. GMT), the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack, using the RM-70 Vampire multiple rocket launchers, on facilities inside the Russian Federation was thwarted. The on-duty air defenses destroyed 12 missiles over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.