MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The death toll in the partial collapse of a 10-storey residential apartment building in Russia’s southwestern city of Belgorod following a Ukrainian attack on Sunday has risen to 14, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Monday.

"Rescuers found another body. In all, 14 bodies have been already recovered from the rubble," the statement reads.