MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. A section of a high-rise residential building has collapsed in the Russian city of Belgorod, an emergency official told TASS.

"A section of a ten-storey residential building collapsed on Shchors Street in Belgorod," he said.

According to emergency services, five people suffered injuries, and the casualty toll could rise.

There is a risk of further collapse. A search and rescue operation is underway; people are being evacuated from the building.