Russia remaining second largest supplier of LNG to Spain

MADRID, May 12. /TASS/. Russia ranked second in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Spain in April 2024, according to data provided by Spanish energy company Enagas.

According to the report, Spain bought the equivalent of 5,342 GWh of LNG from Russia this April. As a result, Russia took the second position in terms of this fuel supply volumes to the country, behind only Algeria. In the first four months of 2024, Madrid purchased 26,854 GWh of gas from Russia.

Enagas earlier reported that Spain acquired 72,690 GWh of Russian LNG in 2023, up from 53,859 GWh in 2022. Thus, based on last year's data, Russia became the kingdom's third largest gas provider.

Russian Ambassador in Madrid Yury Klimenko told TASS earlier, Spain has become the main buyer of Russian LNG in the European Union in 2022-2023. According to the diplomat, from an economic point of view, it would not profitable for the kingdom to break the large long-term contract signed with Russia. In addition, Klimenko drew attention to the fact that, using existing storage and regasification capacities, Spain is actively re-exporting a portion of its gas to other European countries.