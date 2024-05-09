Putin confident in Russia’s victory in special military operation

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is certain that Russia will win the special military operation, with Russian soldiers' courage and heroism serving as its fundamental conditions, he said during a meeting with military on May 7, following the inauguration ceremony. The video was released on May 9 by the Kremlin press service.

"We are aware of instances of courage and heroism," he said, adding "This is absolutely crucial, this is one of the key prerequisites for our triumph, and I have no doubt about it.".

Russia manages to obtain dual-use and civilian developments on the international market, which can also be used for combat operations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with military on May 7, following the inauguration ceremony. The video was released on May 9 by the Kremlin press service.

"Despite all the difficulties, we still get some things that are not of the same quality and nature, like a heavy flamethrower system, but mobile items. They are dual, triple [use], and also civilian," he said.

Russia will continue its mutually beneficial partnership with all countries that share the values of freedom and justice and stands for equal and indivisible security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I would like to emphasize - Russia will continue to develop a mutually beneficial partnership and friendship with everyone who shares the values of freedom and justice, advocates strict compliance with international law and a comprehensive, equal, and indivisible security system," Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that on the battlefield Russia needs to be one step ahead in terms of high technology, he said during a meeting with military on May 7, following the inauguration ceremony. The video was released on May 9 by the Kremlin press service.

"To be successful, we need to be one step ahead in high technology," the president said.

The Western community, which works for Ukraine, wants to see Russia as a "weak link", Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with military on May 7, following the inauguration ceremony. The video was released on May 9 by the Kremlin press service.

"The enemy has enough modern means, because the entire Western community is working for our enemy. It dreams about Russia no longer existing in its current form," Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign leaders laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin wall after the Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square commemorating the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.

After the Victory Day parade, the head of the Russian state, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev walked through Red Square to the Kremlin’s Alexander Garden.

The Russian president and the leaders of foreign states laid a wreath of dark red roses intertwined with the St. George ribbon at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a national WWII military memorial of honor. The remains of the Unknown Soldier were transferred from a mass grave near Moscow and re-buried in a solemn ceremony in the Alexander Garden at the Kremlin wall in 1966. The memorial integrating the Eternal Flame and an alley of hero cities as its key elements was opened the next year. The memorial was subsequently expanded with a monument to Russian cities of military glory. The Guard of Honor was posted here in 1997 and is now Post No. 1.

The key condition for Russia's development is success in a special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin believes.

"We have every opportunity - absolutely every opportunity - to ensure that all our tasks are fully realized. But only under one condition - subject to your successful work on the battlefield," he said during a meeting with military on May 7, following the inauguration ceremony. The video was released on May 9 by the Kremlin press service. "This is the key condition today," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin considers it important to have a frank conversation with the military so that tasks on the battlefield during Russia’s special military operation are solved with minimal losses.

"I really look forward to such a frank conversation about what and how we are doing on the battlefield, what else needs to be done so that the actions of our combat units are even more successful, so that tasks are solved with minimal losses and so that we achieve all the tasks given to us by our Motherland," he said during a meeting with military on May 7, following the inauguration ceremony. The video was released on May 9 by the Kremlin press service.

Russian engineers and scientists work virtually around the clock so that the military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces can stay ahead of the enemy. This is one of the main conditions for achieving victory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Our developers, scientists, and engineers also work around the clock to stay ahead of the enemy. I would like to repeat - we are generally successful. This is one of the main conditions for ensuring our overall success and victory," he said.

Ukrainian drones "fly like flies over the heads" of the fighters in the special military operation, but Russia knows how to deal with it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with military on May 7, following the inauguration ceremony. The video was released on May 9 by the Kremlin press service.

"We know how difficult it is for our fighters, who are faced with the fact that enemy drones are flying overhead like flies, we all know this. We are working on this, and I am sure we will see results," Putin said.

The Russian people show their best qualities in difficult moments, their courage and heroism, which is confirmed by the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with military on May 7, following the inauguration ceremony. The video was released on May 9 by the Kremlin press service.

"When such difficult, key moments come, the Russian people show their best qualities - courage and heroism, regardless of their age. It’s in our blood," Putin said.