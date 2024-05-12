Lawmakers support all candidates to Russia’s new government — first deputy speaker

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Members of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, supported all candidates to posts in Russia’s new government, State Duma First Deputy Speaker Alexander Zhukov said.

"Meetings of all 18 [parliamentary] committees are now over. According to the information that I have, all candidates have received the lawmakers’ support," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the lower house’s 18 committees convened to consider the proposed candidates.

In Zhukov’s words, the candidates "demonstrated their competence, as well as clear understanding of their duties in the government."

The State Duma will convene on May 13 to approve deputy prime ministers. Cabinet ministers are to be approved on May 14.

The following candidates to key posts in Russia’s new government were among those supported by lawmakers: Denis Manturov as the first deputy prime minister; Tatyana Golikova, Dmitry Grigorenko, Dmitry Chernyshenko, Dmitry Patrushev, Vitaly Savelyev, Marat Khusnullin, Alexey Overchuk and Alexander Novak as deputy prime ministers; Yury Trutnev - as deputy prime minister and the president’s envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District

Parliamentary committees also recommended to approve Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit as Russia’s new transport minister, Irek Faizullin - as the minister of construction; Sergey Tsivilev - as the energy minister; Alexander Kozlov - as the minister of natural resources and environment, incumbent Khabarovsk Region governor Mikhail Degtyarev as the minister of sports; Valery Falkov - as the minister of science; Olga Lyubimova - as the minister of culture; Maxim Reshetnikov - as the minister of economic development; Anton Siluanov - as the minister of finance; Mikhail Murashko - as the health minister; Alexey Chekunkov - as the minister of the Far East and Arctic development; Anton Kotyakov - as labor minister; Oksana Lut - as the minister of agriculture; Maksut Shadayev - as the minister of digital development and Sergey Kravtsov - as the minister of education.