Russian GDP provisionally estimated to grow by 4.9% in Q2 2023 — statistics

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. According to a preliminary estimate, the Russian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) gained 4.9% year on year in the second quarter of 2023, the Federal State Statistics Service reported.

The national statistical service has earlier revised the estimate of GDP decline from 1.9% to 1.8% in annual terms for the first quarter of 2023.

Sectoral statistical indicators were used when calculating GDP dynamics, which showed production growth in the following activities: passenger turnover by 19.8%, wholesale turnover by 12.5%, processing industries by 11.3%, construction by 9.8%, retail trade turnover by 9%, agriculture by 2.9%, and mineral resources mining by 1.1%.