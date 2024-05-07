Russian embassy slams ‘unacceptable’ Berlin’s decision to ban Russian flag on May 8-9

BERLIN, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Germany considers the Berlin authorities' decision to ban flags and paraphernalia associated with Victory Day on May 8-9 unacceptable, the ban should be lifted, diplomats said in a statement.

"We consider unacceptable the decision of the Berlin authorities, according to which on May 8-9, 2024, it will be prohibited to demonstrate flags, symbols and other paraphernalia connected with the Victory Day and the liberation of Germany and Europe from Nazism at the main Soviet war memorials. These are the Victory Banner, St. George's ribbons, elements of historical military uniforms of the anti-Hitler coalition states, songs of the war years," the embassy said.

"We demand the complete cancellation of the relevant bans. We consider them discriminatory and contrary to the spirit of post-war historical reconciliation of the peoples of Russia and Germany," the Russian diplomats pointed out.