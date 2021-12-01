Bolshoi Theatre to hold world premiere of The Master and Margarita ballet

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre will present the world premiere of The Master and Margarita ballet, based on Mikhail Bulgakov novel, staged by Romanian choreographer Edward Clug on Wednesday. The music is written by Slovenian composer Milko Lazar, who used some parts written by Alfred Schnittke. The series of premiere shows will take place on December 1-5, Bolshoi’s press attache Katerina Novikova told TASS.

"The world premiere of The Master and Margarita ballet was supposed to take place last season, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Renowned Romanian choreographer Edward Clug, head of the Maribor ballet troupe, staged the show with his own lyrics. This is his second time working with the Bolshoi troupe - in 2018, he staged the Petrushka ballet on Igor Stravinsky’s music," the spokeswoman said.

She noted that the stage group also includes scenographer Marko Japelj, costume designer Leo Kulas, lighting designer Martin Gebhardt; Anton Grishanin is the stage conductor for the show. The main roles will be performed by the Bolshoi’s lead soloists.

During a press briefing ahead of the premiere, Clug thanked the Bolshoi for "the opportunity to stage a ballet based on one of the most precious works of global literature."

"This was one of the most amazing working processes in my entire career," he admitted. "I thank every artist, dancer for such immersion. The dancers are deeply immersed, they give themselves to this work. I thank them for their huge support and I thank the management of the Bolshoi Theatre, as well as all the workshops, amazing workshops of the Bolshoi Theatre."