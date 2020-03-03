Russia in talks on access of fishing companies to Uruguay’s economic zone

BUENOS AIRES, March 3. /TASS/. Russian authorities are negotiating with Uruguay on the access of Russian fishing companies to the economic zone of the South American republic, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Russia, Head of the Federal Agency for Fishery Ilya Shestakov said on Tuesday.

"We had a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries of Uruguay. We discussed the possibility of access for Russian companies to the economic zone of Uruguay. They said that in general this is possible," he told reporters.

"Now we will work with Russian companies on the conditions for entering and participating in auctions for the acquisition of fishing licenses," Shestakov added.

He noted that in addition to Argentina, Peru and Chile also develop cooperation with Russia in the fishery. "But this mainly includes the scientific field. In almost all countries of the region, access to the economic zone is closed, and this is a serious limitation for our companies," he said.

Shestakov added that Russia and Argentina agreed to develop scientific cooperation in the field of fishery, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Russia. "We have agreed on cooperation in the scientific field, in particular, we will provide the Argentine side with our methods for estimating crab stocks," he told reporters after the first meeting of the Russian-Argentine intergovernmental commission on fishery. The parties also agreed to consider the possibility of joint development of krill in the Antarctic region.

"Russian companies have an interest in developing mariculture in two bays here, we are talking about growing scallops and oysters. Argentina has plans to increase volumes - with a 800,000 catch, they produce only 4,000 tonnes as part of sea framing," he said. According to him, additional research is currently underway to see which technologies may be applicable in these areas.