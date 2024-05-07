Belarusian president sees aggravating military situation at western, southern borders

MINSK, May 8. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says the situation along his country’s western and southern borders is growing more and more complicated.

"The current situation is heated up by expansion of military blocs and alliances, done to the detriment of other states’ security, alongside with the unprecedented NATO buildup in our region. This is already happening at the western and southern borders of our Belarus," the Pool One Telegram channel close to the presidential press office quoted Lukashenko as saying at a festive gathering on the occasion of Victory Day.

"Remarks of war and nuclear strikes can already be heard from certain figures," the Belarusian leader added.

He said that against the backdrop of intensifying military activities in Europe, Belarus is taking a series of measures to adequately respond to the situation.

"These efforts to defend our country proceed according to plan and include several stages," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

During phase one, Belarus deployed a reinforced tank battalion and a reinforced mechanized battalion outside the settlements of Oshmyany and Postavy in response to NATO military buildup. The Belarusian military also practiced measures aimed at preventing sabotage and reconnaissance groups, as well as illegal armed groups, from infiltrating the country’s territory.

Moreover, the country held a "snap readiness check that involved mobilization and full combat readiness of mechanized and air defense brigades."

"A large-scale inspection of air defense forces was the final step," Lukashenko said.

During phase two, Belarus plans "to practice the steps involved in using non-strategic nuclear weapons for the first time," the Belarusian leader said.