Freak snowstorm hits Moscow

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. A freak snowstorm has left Moscow blanketed in snow, TASS correspondents located in different parts of the capital report.

In particular, snow accompanied by strong wind is observed in the southeast, east and northeast of the city. It is also snowing downtown, including near the TASS headquarters on Tverskoy Boulevard.

Earlier, the city had already experienced snowfalls, but they were not as continuous and intense as the latest one. The snow falling on the ground does not melt immediately, unlike a few hours ago.

At the moment, the city has a yellow weather danger level, symbolizing potentially dangerous conditions. It is associated with wind gusts, which could reach 15-20 m/s. The alert is in effect until 9:00 p.m. Moscow time.

According to the Russian Hydrometeorological Center forecasts, the upcoming night in the capital region will be cold with possible wet snow and icy conditions. The air temperature in Moscow may drop to minus 3 degrees Celsius (26,6 Farenheit) within the city and to minus 4 degrees Celsius (24.8 Fahrenheit) in the suburbs. On May 9, the city will experience light precipitation in some places, mainly wet snow, with highs reaching plus 5 degrees Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). The wind will blow north-west at a speed of 8-13 m/s with occasional gusts up to 15-10 m/s.