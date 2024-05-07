Belarus won’t succumb to provocations or go to war with anyone — president

MINSK, May 7. /TASS/. Belarus will not succumb to provocations and has no plans to declare a war on any country, but is ready to deal heavy losses to any aggressor if attacked, President Alexander Lukashenko said during Victory Day celebrations in Minsk.

"We are not going to succumb to provocations. We are not going to wage a war against anyone," the Pool One Telegram channel close to the presidential press office quoted Lukashenko as saying at a festive gathering on the occasion of Victory Day.

The president stressed that he was not planning to "throw the people into the furnace of war."

"If boots of enemy soldiers step on our land ever again, our task is to inflict unacceptable damage to the adversary," he said.

The Belarusian leader doubts that any serious political force in Western Europe wants a military conflict.

"I don’t believe they have all gone insane. I don’t believe they are going to cross the lines they once drew. But, to prevent them from doing so, we need to remain strong, organized and monolithic," he said. "We should be prepared for anything.".