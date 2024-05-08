DONETSK, May 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost several hundred men near the Novopokrovskoye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) due to the lack of defensive structures, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"The situation near Novopokrovskoye is quite unfavorable for the enemy. They probably didn't have enough time to build defenses near Novopokrovskoye and are suffering heavy losses there. As of now, already several hundred servicemen," the source said.

He also added that any Ukrainian activity on this section of the front is immediately suppressed by Russia’s precise and coordinated actions.