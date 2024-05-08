Russia praises Xi Jinping’s idea about peaceful summit on Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia is interested in Chinese leader Xi Jinping's idea of holding a peaceful conference on the Ukrainian crisis, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have received with interest the idea of the Chinese leader to hold a forum in which both Russia and Ukraine could participate to discuss all peace initiatives," she said at a briefing.

The diplomat pointed out that Beijing adheres to a balanced position in the context of the events unfolding in Ukraine, "perfectly understands both historical and geopolitical reasons for the conflict." "By the way, this was enshrined in the February 24, 2023 Chinese Foreign Ministry’s 12-point document on the political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," the spokeswoman emphasized.

Zakharova underscored that Russia is grateful "to the Chinese leadership, to China, to the Chinese people for the firm line on refusing to engage in pseudo forums, pseudo conferences and pseudo formulas promoted by the US and Kiev." "Because they are nothing but a cover for promoting ultimatum-like initiatives of the West and the Kiev regime aimed at continuing the confrontation," the diplomat concluded.