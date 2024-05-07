Emergency Ministry employee detained in Kherson Region over collaboration with Ukraine

GENICHESK, May 7. /TASS/. A Ministry of Emergency Situations employee was detained in the Kherson Region over the case of collaboration with the Ukrainian military intelligence. According to the investigators, he kept improvised explosive devices for sabotage operation under directives from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), the regional Federal Security Service (FSB) directorate press office said.

"The Kherson Region FSB directorate thwarted the activities of a Russian citizen, a Ministry of Emergency Situations employee, born in 1987. […] In July, 2022, the resident of the Kherson Region was recruited by GUR employees; under their directive, he transported and stored improvised explosive devices at his residence in the settlement of Kairy for further use in sabotage operations in the Kherson Region," the press office said.

A criminal case was initiated against this individual over charges of confidential collaboration with a foreign state, international or foreign organization. The investigators currently identify all circumstances and other people involved in the crime.