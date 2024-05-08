Putin may hold bilateral meeting with Lukashenko in Kremlin later on Wednesday

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may have a separate meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in the Kremlin today, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Before the summit, the two leaders held a brief conversation. When asked whether the presidents would stop at this contact or whether they could have full-fledged bilateral talks, Peskov explained: "Communication on the sidelines of the [EAEU] summit cannot be ruled out."

Earlier, Lukashenko said that during his visit to Moscow he expected to talk to Putin about coordination and the engagement of troops using special munitions for tactical nuclear weapons.

Today, Moscow is hosting an anniversary summit of the Eurasian Economic Union, dedicated to the EAEU’s 10th anniversary. The EAEU consists of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.