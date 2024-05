MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The MAKS air and space show may be canceled in 2024, a source in the aviation industry has told TASS.

There are no dates for the event on its official website.

"Yes," the source said when asked whether he could confirm the likelihood of its cancelation.

Last June, it was reported that the MAKS international air show, which was originally scheduled for July 25-30, 2023, might be postponed until 2024.