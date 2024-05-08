NATO wants Ukraine to fight until victory, it is unrealistic — Hungarian foreign minister

BUDAPEST, May 8. /TASS/. NATO believes that Ukraine needs to carry on the war against Russia until it wins, but this position is absolutely unrealistic, since Russia is a nuclear power which cannot be defeated, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after the meeting with his British counterpart David Cameron in London.

The Hungarian foreign minister pointed out that NATO is crossing its own red lines by stating that "the war in Ukraine is our war" and this war should go on until Ukraine wins. London supports this position.

"Thus, both the UK and NATO link the end of the war to a totally unrealistic military outcome, the chances of which are too small, nearly impossible," he said.

Szijjarto is convinced that the conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved on the battlefield, since neither party can defeat the other.

"It is next to impossible to defeat a nuclear power in such a war. At the same time, we see that Russia cannot defeat Ukraine either, as the West supplies it with weapons," the minister said. Therefore, the Ukraine conflict can only be settled diplomatically at the negotiation table, he emphasized.