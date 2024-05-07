Appeal for Western troops posted on Ukrainian president’s website

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. A petition requesting that foreign troops be deployed to Ukraine has officially been posted on the Ukrainian presidential website.

"I ask that a decision be made as soon as possible on a request for military assistance from each of the European Union member states, the UK and the US, that they introduce their troops to the territory of Ukraine," the plea to President Vladimir Zelensky reads.

A petition needs to be signed by at least 25,000 people to be referred to the president for consideration. As of this moment, it has been supported by 25 people.

After a conference on Ukraine in Paris on February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the participants had considered sending ground troops to Ukraine. Although no consensus was reached, he left the door open for such a scenario in the future. Later, most of the 20 nations that took part in the Paris meeting vowed that they had no intention to send forces to Ukraine.

Commenting on the statement by US House of Representatives (lower chamber of the US Congress) Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who said that Washington would probably have to deploy its troops to the Ukrainian conflict zone in case Kiev is defeated, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that President Joe Biden "made clear that he will not send US troops to fight in Ukraine.".