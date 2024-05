MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) has passed the second reading of a bill allowing the mobilization of convicts, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said.

"The bill <...> on the mobilization of convicts has passed [its second reading]," he wrote on Telegram.

Zheleznyak added that 279 parliament members had voted in favor of the document.