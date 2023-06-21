Volkswagen Group Rus to continue work in Russia under new name

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Volkswagen Group Rus will continue operations in Russia under the AGR brand, the company said on Wednesday.

"Volkswagen Group Rus announces the name change to AGR Automotive Group. Following the renaming, the company will continue operations on the Russian market and will perform a full-scale rebranding," the company noted.

The name change has become the first step within the framework of transformation and business restart after the assets transfer to the new owner, the company informed. In May 2023, the German automaker completed the sale of its Russian assets to a local investor.