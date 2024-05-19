13 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR during day

DONETSK, May 19. /TASS/. Thirteen shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the day, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin said.

"Thirteen shelling attacks were reported. As many as 29 rounds, including cluster munitions were fire from 155mm artillery systems, combat and kamikaze drones. Coming under shelling were the cities of Donetsk and Gorlovka and the Volnovakha district," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, five passenger cars were damaged by munitions dropped from Ukrainian drone on Donetsk and Gorlovka.

Earlier, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said that two civilians were killed and one more was wounded as a result of Ukraine’s attack on the village of Alexandrovka.