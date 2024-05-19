Honduran ambassador to Moscow dies — Honduran foreign ministry

MEXICO CITY, May 19. /TASS/. The Honduran foreign ministry has informed about the death of the country’s Ambassador to Russia Juan Ramon Elvir Salgado.

"The Honduran foreign ministry is grieved over the death of Juan Ramon Elvir Salgado, Honduras’ Ambassador to Russia, and offers its condolences and words of support to his wide, children, other family members, and friends," it wrote on its X account.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that the Russian foreign ministry has extended its condolences over the Honduran ambassador’s death. "We express sincere condolences over the ambassador’s death. He was a graduate of a Soviet university, spoke Russia. He was the first Honduran ambassador with a residence in Moscow. He was distinguished for his high professionalism and personal qualities and made a great contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation," she said, adding that the Russian side will do everything necessary to repatriate his body.