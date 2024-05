DUBAI, May 19. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to send rescuers to help the Iranian colleagues in their search operation for President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter that crash landed in a mountainous area in northwestern Iran, Russia’s Charge d’Affaires in Tehran said.

"We are ready to send rescuers to Iran immediately. We have declared our readiness and are waiting for the decision of the Iranian side," the unnamed Russian diplomat told the Tasnim news agency.