DUBAI, May 19. /TASS/. Seyyed Mohammad-Ali Al-Hashem, Tabriz's Friday Prayer Imam, who was onboard Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter that crash landed in northwestern Iran has twice got in touch to say that he is feeling bad, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahdi Safari said.

"Shortly after the accident, we managed to speak with Tabriz’s Friday Prayer Imam and he said that he was feeling bad and heard the sounds of ambulance cars," he told the IRIB television channel.